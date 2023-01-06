REI announces plans for Tulsa location near 71st & Elwood

TULSA, Okla. — An REI Co-op is coming to Tulsa.

This is the company's second location in the state, there is also a location in Oklahoma City.

On the website REI says the new location is going to be built in a new building on the northwest corner of 71st and Elwood.

In 2015, plans to build an REI at the location of Helmerich park were met with opposition by Tulsans who united and forced the issue to the Oklahoma Supreme Court. After a protracted legal battle the plans never came to fruition.

Now the REI at this new location is going to open in spring 2024.

“We look forward to helping the community get outside and being a closer destination for existing REI members who have been driving to our store in Oklahoma City,” said Kristen Engels, REI regional director. “We're also excited to connect with local nonprofits that are protecting natural places and supporting people to achieve an active lifestyle.”

