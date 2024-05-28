Red Cross continues work in Claremore as residents clean up tornado damage

CLAREMORE, Okla. — In Claremore, neighbors are still actively picking up tree debris and covering their roofs after the tornado. The Red Cross opened a resource center on May 28 to help in that effort.

Sitting inside the Claremore Expo Center, workers with the Red Cross are assessing the needs of homeowners. Tarps are the main request after the May 25 tornado ripped through the roofs of several homes in the community.

“Now it’s kind of the gravity of the situation,” said Stephanee Bragg. “We’ve got at least three trees down. The neighbors’ trees were on top of the truck.”

Stephanee Bragg says she had an unusual peace when the storm pushed through. The aftermath is a bit more chaotic, though, as trees line her property.

“There are trees down everywhere,” said Bragg. “Our cars were buried.”

For Paolaa Hernandez, she was at the resource center to help a dear friend.

“She’s been through a lot, too, so I don’t want her to have to go through this,” said Paolaa Hernandez. “If this is the most I can do for them getting them tarps then why not.”

The situation brought tears to her eyes, dealing with her first Oklahoma tornado and seeing the destruction in her community.

“This was like the first real real one, and that’s whenever I freaked out,” said Hernandez.

Neighbors say the resource center and support from other neighbors has made the clean-up process a bit more bearable.

“I think things like this are really important for people who have just gone through a storm like we saw in this area,” said Matt Trotter. “Not just to be able to get things, but also that helps available to them.”

Matt Trotter, Regional Communications Director for Red Cross serving Kansas and Oklahoma, says in the days they’ve been in Claremore, they’ve helped hundreds of people. They’ve provided nearly 30 overnight stays in their shelters, passed out almost 750 relief items and served more than 6,500 meals.

“Just making sure that people have the nutrition they need while they’re out here cleaning up and trying to recover,” said Trotter.

The resource center also has representatives from Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief and OSU Extension. Along with passing out supplies, they’re also collecting them.

Needed items:



Water

Gatorade

Pet food

Baby wipes

Diapers

Formula

Hygiene products — shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes

First aid kits

Work gloves

Protein shakes

Nonperishable food — peanut butter, granola bars, fruit snacks, beef jerky, crackers, etc.

At this time, please DO NOT bring:

Clothes or shoes

Perishable food

Household items — furniture, dishes, cookware, utensils, decorations, etc.

The resource center at the Claremore Expo Center is open daily from 9am-6pm until further notice.

You can also visit the shelters in Rogers County:

Verdigris First Baptist

25505 S 4110 Road

Verdigris, OK 74019

Colcord Community Center

433 S Larmon St.

Colcord, OK 74338

The Humane Society is currently on site there with a trailer for people with pets.

