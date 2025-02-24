REPORT: Domestic violence homicides peak in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Domestic violence agencies are grappling with some troubling statistics. Data shows Oklahoma saw the most domestic violence homicides on record in 2023.

From Delaware County to Rogers County and here in Tulsa County too, the entire state saw a 16% increase in domestic violence homicides from 2022-2023.

KJRH

“It’s a travesty that anyone has lost their life,” said Rose Turner.

Rose Turner, Chief Administrative Officer at Domestic Violence Intervention Services, broke down the latest numbers, showing there are 122 domestic violence homicide victims in 2023.

KJRH

“All I remember is a war zone,” said Laurel Williamson.

Laurel Williamson, Communications Manager at DVIS, says her personal story connects her to her work. She witnessed domestic violence in her home growing up and knows firsthand how it can deeply impact children.

“It’s terrifying,” said Williamson. “It’s paralyzing.”

KJRH

“Experts say that a child witness experiences just as much trauma as the physical victim being harmed or as the primary target of the abuse,” she said.

It’s the reason children are a part of the focus of recommendations from the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board.

Williamson says providing trauma-informed services directly to children who’ve been impacted can make a huge difference.

Local News IN DEPTH: Oklahoma top in US for domestic violence, third in domestic homicides Jennifer Maupin

“I remember my very first therapy appointment,” said Williamson. “I remember when I was three and a half, teaching me words and how to say ‘I feel’ were not things I would have learned anywhere else except from a therapist who was skilled in supporting children.”

The board recommends lawmakers appropriate $850,000 for a statewide program focused on providing trauma-informed services directly to children who witness domestic violence homicide.

This chart shows 49 children who witnessed it firsthand in 2023.

KJRH

“Children remember it even if they can’t express it,” said Turner. “So, you’re going to see it in their behaviors. You’re going to see it in their ability to respond even to problem solving.”

Turner says the recommendations also focus on the court system.

The board suggests bolstering evidence-based prosecution by creating a domestic violence-specific hearsay exception.

“If that harm doer is someone you love and know and care for seeing them in the courtroom is very difficult to testify against them,” said Turner.

The board also recommends strengthening Oklahoma’s victim protective order laws.

Williamson says the recommendations go hand-in-hand with their work to try and stop the cycle of abuse.

I think it’s very, very important and significant,” said Williamson.

2 News also learned 82% of the victims were women – ranking Oklahoma in the top 10 states of women murdered by men.

If you are experiencing domestic violence or know someone who is, click here for resources.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

