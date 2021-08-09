Reba McEntire urges followers to 'stay healthy' after breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis

MCALESTER, Okla. — Country music superstar and Oklahoma native Reba McEntire announced in a recent TikTok live video that she and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

McEntire, 66, says the couple had been vaccinated, but still found themselves with breakthrough cases of the virus.

"I just want to say one thing," McEntire says.

"This has been a hard year and it's getting rougher again. You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home."

Breakthrough cases of the virus are not common, making up about 6 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma in recent weeks.

McEntire has plans to go back on tour at the beginning of 2022 but admitted in her video that those plans could change based on the pandemic.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --