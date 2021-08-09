Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Reba McEntire urges followers to 'stay healthy' after breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Michael Loccisano
<p>NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Singer Reba McEntire attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT)</p>
Reba McEntire to be KFC's first female Colonel Sanders
Posted at 11:47 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 13:09:13-04

MCALESTER, Okla. — Country music superstar and Oklahoma native Reba McEntire announced in a recent TikTok live video that she and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

McEntire, 66, says the couple had been vaccinated, but still found themselves with breakthrough cases of the virus.

"I just want to say one thing," McEntire says.

"This has been a hard year and it's getting rougher again. You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home."

Breakthrough cases of the virus are not common, making up about 6 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma in recent weeks.

McEntire has plans to go back on tour at the beginning of 2022 but admitted in her video that those plans could change based on the pandemic.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7