Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rare Northern Lights sighting light up Green Country sky

Tall Grass Prairie Preserve Northern Lights.jpg
Rebecca Walters/KJRH
Tall Grass Prairie Preserve Northern Lights.jpg
Posted at 11:08 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 00:34:37-04

GREEN COUNTRY, Okla. — 2 News received pictures from all over Green Country Friday night of the Northern Lights. It is rare to see the lights this far south.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center said that aurora may be visible into Saturday as far south as Alabama.

The Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting that nearly all of Canada and the U.S.-Canadian border will be able to view an aurora, pending clear skies.

The last time Earth weathered a geomagnetic storm of this intensity was in October of 2003. The storm caused power outages in Sweden and damaged power transformer infrastructure in South Africa, according to Scripps News.

View more pictures and share your photos here: Chief Meteorologist Michael Seger

Tall Grass Prairie Preserve Northern Lights.jpg
Inola Northen Lights.jpg
Inola
Owasso Northern Lights 2.jpg
Owasso
BA northen lights.jpg
Broken Arrow
Owasso Northen Lights.jpg
Owasso
Sapulpa Northen Lights.jpg
Sapulpa

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7