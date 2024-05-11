Rare Northern Lights sighting light up Green Country sky

GREEN COUNTRY, Okla. — 2 News received pictures from all over Green Country Friday night of the Northern Lights. It is rare to see the lights this far south.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center said that aurora may be visible into Saturday as far south as Alabama.

The Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting that nearly all of Canada and the U.S.-Canadian border will be able to view an aurora, pending clear skies.

The last time Earth weathered a geomagnetic storm of this intensity was in October of 2003. The storm caused power outages in Sweden and damaged power transformer infrastructure in South Africa, according to Scripps News.

View more pictures and share your photos here: Chief Meteorologist Michael Seger

Rebecca Walters/KJRH

KJRH Inola

KJRH Owasso

KJRH Broken Arrow

KJRH Owasso

KJRH Sapulpa

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

