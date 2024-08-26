Rapper Chrisean Rock jailed in Craig County on cannabis charges

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — Chrisean Malone, more famously known as Chrisean Rock, is facing cannabis charges in Craig County.

The popular rapper is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance

without the appropriate tax stamp from an incident in 2022.

Chrisean was a passenger riding through Craig County in February 2022, when the driver was pulled over for allegedly not paying the toll.

Troopers searched the car after they reported smelling marijuana. Troopers reported finding roughly one pound of cannabis in the car, and Chrisean stated it was hers, troopers said.

Chrisean was extradited to Oklahoma after being placed on probation for an assault case in California. She faces up to four years for each of the felony cases in Craig County.

Her next court date is Sept. 27.

Chrisean is best known for being on the reality TV show Baddies and for her relationship with rapper Blueface.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

