Ransomware expert breaks down how it works

TULSA: OKLA — We keep hearing the term, Ransomware, so we wanted to break down exactly how this works.

Ransomware goes through your network and encrypts every system it can hit, and then it makes it unreadable.

"Then they try to get money out of you and then you have to pay them, and then they give you keys to unencrypt your data," says Brian Lowery with Jackson Technical.

Lowery says that Ransomware has ramped up exponentially due to Covid because everyone was working remotely.

One of the things that drives it, is the fact that people are paying a ransom, and if the hackers continue to get what they want, Lowery says they aren't going to stop.

"The best way to protect yourself is credit monitoring, lock your credit file if you are actively trying to get loans or anything, you can lock your credit file where people can inject it. You can put a fraud alert on your account, change your passwords on your financial institution logins, set up two factor authentication anywhere that has it available to you, and that's the best thing you can do to protect yourself," he says.

One thing to note is that hackers will often invade your systems through your email or if you download something.

"Email and file downloads are two of the main ways that Ransomware gets in. You use the same password for everything and so all it takes is one password breach and they have the password for everything that you have," says Lowery.

Once that is done, they put your personal information on the dark web.

"The dark web is just a portion of the internet that people use for malicious content," he says.

As far as recovering from a Ransomware attack, Lowery says it just takes time.

"When you are recovering, it can take time. You are looking at every system that got infected with ransomware and you have to recover that from some type of backup."

