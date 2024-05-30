RACE MASSACRE GRAVES INVESTIGATION: 2 new DNA profiles identified

TULSA, Okla. — As the 103rd anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre approaches, forensic experts have identified two new genealogy profiles from previously exhumed burials.

“This is not an easy process,” said Intermountain Forensics Director of Laboratory Development Danny Hellwig. “These samples are very complex, very difficult.”

It’s a step forward as they work to connect remains to potential victims of the massacre.

“They’re left to ponder over the possibilities and just knowing that they’re related to a burial,” said Intermountain Forensics Director of Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy Alison Wilde. “They share DNA with a burial, but they don’t know how. They don’t know why. It’s a really emotional process.”

Intermountain Forensics is the team getting closer to identifying the remains. The ultimate goal is to provide closure for families.

“You’re talking about profiles from 100 years ago, so there is no real guidebook on how to make this happen,” said Hellwig.

The 103rd anniversary of the massacre is this week. As we remember the destruction that happened in Greenwood, a genealogy team is working to connect DNA profiles collected from remains at Oaklawn cemetery to living family members.

In total, the team has identified eight DNA profiles. For all but one, they’ve also been able to find potential family surnames and locations of interest. It’s a very methodical process.

“It’s all about funneling getting from a wide wide net to a family of interest to an individual or interest,’ said Hellwig. “It takes time. It’s meticulous, but we’re definitely getting a lot of progress and we’re excited with what we’ve come up with so far.”

The team says dozens of people have submitted their DNA, which helps in the identification process. Family stories have also helped them narrow down surnames and locations of interest. The city says additional fieldwork is expected to take place in the coming months.

New genealogy profiles:

Burial 45 – Second Excavation



Surnames/Locations of Interest:

Suggs surname of Edgecombe County, North Carolina. Hamilton, Brooks, and Thomas surname of Eufaula, (Barbour County) Alabama

About the Burial:

Adult male buried in a simple wooden casket. He was exhumed and DNA was collected in 2022. No evidence of trauma was observed during the forensic analysis.



Burial 119 – Third Excavation

Surnames/Locations of Interest:

TBD — Genealogists are working to identify more information from potential DNA relatives before they can release surnames and locations of interest for this burial.

About the Burial:

An adult female buried in a simple wooden casket was exhumed in 2023. Evidence of trauma was not observed during the forensic analysis.



Updated genealogy profiles:

Burial 1



New Surnames/Locations of Interest:

Hightower, Mason, Brittman, and Marshall surnames from Shelby County, TN, Grenada County, MS, and Marshall County, MS, 1880-1920. Mathews surname from Tennessee, 1880-1920.

Existing Surnames/Locations of Interest:

Jones and Medler surnames of Clay County, Mississippi, 1880-1900

About the burial:

A female exhumed in 2021, with additional DNA collected in a 2022 exhumation. The burial was found in a matching casket to Burial 13 with an “At Rest” plaque. No apparent gunshot wound, or trauma was present.



Burial 3

Existing Surnames/Locations of Interest:

Daniel, Meriwether, Scott, Sims, and Bohanon surnames of Coweta County, Georgia.

Removed Surnames/Locations of Interest: None.

About the burial:

A male was exhumed in 2021, and additional DNA was collected in a 2022 exhumation. The burial was found in a plain wooden casket. No apparent gunshot wound, or trauma was present.



Burial 13

Updated Surnames/Locations of Interest:

Thompson surnames of Sealy, Texas, and Austin County, Texas, and nearby Colorado County, Texas. Meadors (variation of Meadows), Johnson, Ballard, Core, Wright, and Buchanan surnames of the Alabama counties of Tallapoosa, Lee, Macon, Elmore, and Coosa. Lovejoy, Birmingham, and Zeigler surnames of Alabama counties of Elmore and Jefferson and of Oklahoma during the Indian Territory designation, specifically Chickasaw by 1900 and Blaine County, Oklahoma by 1911. Carter and Strong surnames (related to the Lovejoy family) of Oklahoma during Indian Territory designation, specifically Chickasaw by 1900. Bremby surnames (also spelled Bembry, Brembry, Brimbry, etc.) of Sealy County and Austin County, Texas, and nearby Colorado County, Texas. Some members of the Bremby family from Texas briefly visited Tulsa, so the genealogy team is looking to connect with Oklahomans who may have variations of that surname.

About the burial:

A female was exhumed in 2021, and additional DNA was collected in a 2022 exhumation. The burial was found in a matching casket to Burial 1 with an “At Rest” plaque found. No apparent gunshot wound or trauma was present.



Burial 15

New Surnames/Locations of Interest:

Genealogists have added locations of interest to the Holden surname, namely Natchitoches Parish in Louisiana from 1870-1920 and the Sabine Parish in Louisiana until 1910. Additionally, the Luckett surname of Rapides Parish, Louisiana, St. Charles County, Missouri, and Loudoun County, Virginia.

Existing Surnames/Locations of Interest:

Holden surname of Sabine Parish, Louisiana, and the Luckett surname of Rapides Parish, Louisiana.

About the burial:

A male was exhumed in 2021, and additional DNA was gathered in a 2022 exhumation. The burial took place in a plain wooden casket, and no apparent gunshot wound or trauma was present.



Burial 17

New Surnames/Locations of Interest:

Claiborne Parish, Louisiana, has been added as a potential location of interest to the Traylor and Taylor surnames. Brown and Mack in Georgia and Louisiana late 1800s to present

Descendants went to:

Oklahoma City, Arkansas, Arizona and Los Angeles by 1930s

Existing Surnames/Locations of Interest:

Traylor surname of Louisiana and Bowie County, Texas.

About the burial:

A male from the 2021 exhumation. The burial was in a plain wooden casket, and no apparent gunshot wound or trauma was present.



Burial 41

New Surnames/Locations of Interest:

Black, Thompson, Parks, Kerns, Fletcher, Hinson, and Dixon surnames of Cabarrus County, North Carolina, specifically near the communities of Huntersville, Long Creek, and Deweese, North Carolina, from 1870-1920. Crawford and Watt(s) surnames of Taylorsville, North Carolina, and Alexander County, North Carolina in the 1870s.

Existing Surnames/Locations of Interest:

Alexander surname of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

About the burial:

A male from 2022 exhumation. The burial was in a plain wooden casket and no apparent gunshot wound or trauma was present.



For more information, visit www.tulsa1921dna.org

