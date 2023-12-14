QuikTrip donates $7.8M to City of Tulsa, local nonprofits

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip donated $7.8 million to the City of Tulsa and local nonprofits to further support the fight against problems in the city.

The grant money was donated to nonprofit organizations like the Tulsa Area United Way, Youth Services and the Tulsa Day Center.

QT is aiming these grants to help address Tulsa's homeless population as well as safety concerns the city faces.

Mayor Bynum, Chief Wendall Franklin, QT representatives and nonprofit staff members spoke at a news conference Thursday morning about the grants.

Tulsa Police Department

“History has shown us that we can better address some of Tulsa’s biggest challenges when we work with members of our nonprofit and private-sector communities,” said Mayor Bynum. “I am incredibly grateful that Tulsa has such a world-class business and partner in QuikTrip that recognizes our community’s largest needs and puts that knowledge into action.”

Along with the non-profits some of the funds are going to the Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Police Foundation. Chief Wendall Franklin spoke on the partnership between QT and TPD and TPF.

“QuikTrip’s growth and success benefits the Tulsa community and I’m excited about the company’s investment into local non-profits to combat the current issues our city is facing,” said Franklin. “The Tulsa Police Department wants a strong community capable of resolving complex problems with limited police intervention, and QT’s investment in Tulsa will help make our city safer.”

The donations from QT provides additional funding for the city's missions mentioned in the State of the City.

