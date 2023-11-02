Mayor Bynum set to deliver State of the City

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will deliver the State of the City on Thursday ahead of his last year as Mayor.

2 News will stream the speech here.

The speech will be at 12:35 p.m. at the Cox Convention Business Center's Tulsa Ballroom and is part of the Tulsa Regional Chamber Luncheon.

Bynum is expected to discuss the city's progress and initiatives, as well as his vision for the year ahead.

Bynum became mayor in 2016 and announced he will not run for reelection in the 2024 mayoral race.

