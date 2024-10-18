QuikTrip donates $351,000 for BAPD real-time information center

One of the nation’s leading convenience stores announced its awarding a $351,000 grant to the Broken Arrow Police Foundation.

QuikTrip donated the money, which will be used to construct a new real-time information center.

The center will help law enforcement identify suspects and their crimes in just a matter of minutes.

“If you took every video surveillance camera in town and you said, I want you to watch all of these cameras, there would be thousands and thousands of screens. You can’t manage all of that, so the real-time information center takes all of that data and puts it into a manageable format and puts it into a form that we can use out on the street,” said Police Chief Brandon Berryhill.

The center will allow Broken Arrow police to monitor the city with numerous live feeds and other data.

The information will then be given to patrol officers to help them identify crimes and where they are happening around the city.

I reached out to the police department to get the command summary from its crime analyst.

I learned that there were seven homicides, 12 robberies, 124 sexual assaults, and 185 DUIs reported in 2023.

Tricia Cook, who manages the center, says this donation from QuikTrip is a game changer.

“This is incredible because right now we have started launching the center, but we don’t have the resources and this is going to allow us to purchase the resources that we need,” said Cook.

The department said it expects to start construction in February and should be completed in 6 months.

