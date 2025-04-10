PUBLIC SAFETY: Muscogee Nation tactical van aids disaster rescues, crime scenes

OKMULGEE COUNTY — The Muscogee Nation is showing off its new tactical tool already being used to help law enforcement across the state.

The tactical response vehicle has numerous monitors inside which show live camera feeds from drones and cameras built onto the van.

This van was put to use the day after the Muscogee Nation got it.

2 News was there as Lighthorse police partnered with the Tulsa Police Department and Jenks campus police after a man allegedly barricaded himself inside a house near 71st and Elwood.

The tactical response vehicle was the command center for the departments as they used drones to get a 360-degree view of the house.

After breaking in the door, small drones were sent into the house ahead of the SWAT team. This was all monitored inside the van as leaders we able to see and make effective decisions.

The suspect was then arrested by law enforcement and all left the scene safe.

Muscogee Nation Emergency Manager Bobby Howard said it was a busy week after getting the van on Wednesday, March 27.

"Thursday morning, we were on the Tulsa standoff. Friday morning we were helping our partners in McAlester on an FBI mission," said Howard.

But this new resource is not only pulled out during crimes.

This is something they plan on using now that storm seasons here.

"When a tornado hits, we can put a drone up and do preliminary damage assessments. We can fly the smaller drones in through structures searching for people," said Howard.

He said this is a tool able to assist any agency that calls. Since getting the van, they’ve helped numerous agencies including TPD and the FBI.

The Muscogee Nation Emergency Management bought this tactical van after getting a nearly $500,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

Howard said the Muscogee Nation’s view is that everyone on the reservation deserves to be safe, saying whether you’re tribal or not, this tool will be there for you.

