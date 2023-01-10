Pryor Creek police warn drivers after road rage incident

PRYOR, Okla. — Police are warning drivers to be careful after a woman’s nose was broken during a road rage confrontation in Pryor.

There are millions of drivers on Oklahoma roads each day and police say one wrong move and you could be in a world of hurt.

“Try to avoid it when you can," said Pryor Creek Police Chief Dennis Nichols. "Be understanding, some people they may cut in front of you accidentally. So not everybody intentionally does that so try to be understanding."

Just last week, a Pryor woman was head-butted and her nose broken by a man allegedly angry she didn’t use her turn signal. Pryor Creek police said Brandon Cummings honked at the victim. She responded by showing him her middle finger and police say Cummings followed her to her location where he’s accused of assaulting her. Nichols said reacting only makes the aggressor more agitated.

“We would advise you not to make any gestures or say anything to someone that would further escalate the situation, try to calm the situation. If you make a mistake, if you cut in front of somebody, try to smile at them, wave, let them know. Don’t honk repeatedly at someone, that agitates people."

Nichols said if you do find yourself in a road rage situation, let the police handle it.

“Drive to a police station, drive to a public area. Don’t get out of your car and confront them, call 911 and the police will respond to assist you."

Nichols said especially now that a lot of people carry weapons, it’s never a good idea to risk a road rage incident.

