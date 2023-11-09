"Project Trust" simulates traffic stops at McLain High School

TULSA, Okla. — "Project Trust" facilitated a hands-on traffic stop demonstration for McLain High School students on Wednesday.

Students, including sophomore Jaivian, acted out the roles of officers and drivers during a traffic stop. "We're out here getting the experience of what it's like to be a police officer and a traffic stop" said Jaivian. "It's a good experience."

The interactive session also included discussions on police tactics. Another officer demonstrated how she protects herself from other cars during a stop. "If there's a lot of traffic on this side, I can come then I can come talk to them over here."

One student asked Bethel if he pursues drivers who flee from a traffic stop.

"We gotta outweigh the risk to reward," said Bethel, explaining that in many cases, it's not worth jeopardizing others' safety in a high-speed chase.

In collaboration with Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department, "Project Trust" aims to build confidence from the community.

"We roll them through scenarios like traffic stops and we have specialty units come and talk to them," said Tulsa Police Officer Kaleb Bethel. "We just explain what police officers do so they can get an understanding."



TPD said the key to understanding is listening to students, opening up discussions and answering questions at each session.

