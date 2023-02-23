Project Trust connects high school students, Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. — A program that connects Tulsa police officers and students is working to create a positive relationship between the two.

Project Trust is a series of meetings between Tulsa police officers, and local schools aiming to create an open dialogue between the students and police.

Students from Will Rogers High School toured the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease division on Thursday. Officers talked about why they joined the police department and what a day in their life looks like.

After touring the Gilcrease division, the students then came here to the police academy and spoke to cadets. Tulsa Police Officer Hill says programs like project trust are important.

"We get to know them on a more intimate level so there's a nothing off the table conversation between students that are in high school right now and police officers," Hill said.

Hill also says programs like this, can reach people beyond high school students.

“They can speak to their family about it so they can change the narrative about police officers in their community.”

