Tulsa cops connect with high schoolers for community program

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Crime Stoppers and participating Tulsa police officers paid a special visit to freshmen at Will Rogers High School as part of its eighth year of a community engagement course called Project Trust.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert told 2 News Oklahoma that tough conversations also play a big part in shaping better relations between those in blue – and those in the community of all ages.

“What we’re trying to do is to get those that don’t like law enforcement and see what we can do to change their minds and change their perspective about law enforcement, and letting them know that law enforcement isn’t there to hurt them," Gilbert said. "Law enforcement is there to help and protect.”

The officers taking part will meet with the school's college summit class the next five Thursdays to complete the course and ensure that Project Trust lives up to its name, she added.

