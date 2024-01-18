Professional Bull Riders coming to BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — Professional Bull Riders is almost ready to go at the BOK Center. Over a million pounds of dirt is being delivered for the grand event in preparation for the thousand of visitors expected for the weekend.

"Dirt will be here arriving soon and then we'll bring in steel over night which builds on the pins and basically the arena floor for the competition" said Palermo.

Crews are helping the BOK Center get saddled up for this weekend. For two nights, the top 40 bull riders in the world will take on the arena to show what they got.

Many of them, not having to travel far at all to get in on the competition.

"Tulsa and the whole Oklahoma area have been huge supporters of the PBR 30 some years we do multiple events here and its always great to come to Oklahoma because all of our riders live here" Palermo said.

Until it all kicks off, Event Director Jim Palermo is keeping a watchful eye over preparations. Palermo said it's must to be done right, since the event draws a huge crowd.

"Usually were pretty much sold out here pretty close I think the arena holds eight to ten thousand and we're expecting a crowd like that each night" said Palermo.

The first event for the professional bull riding at the BOK Center will be Jan. 19 at 7:45 pm and Jan. 20 at 6:45 pm.

