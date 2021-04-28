Pro-choice advocates fighting back against anti-abortion bills

TULSA, Okla. — Pro-choice advocates are fighting back against six anti-abortion bills set to go into law this year. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed three bills on Monday and another three Tuesday morning.

The American Civil Liberties Union, a pro-choice organization, is preparing to go on the offensive after the bills were signed which would nearly all abortions.

Among the most controversial is House Bill 2441. The bill would ban all abortions where a heartbeat is detected; usually after six weeks. Any doctor performing a procedure after six weeks could be guilty of homicide.

The ACLU says the bill is unconstitutional and a waste of taxpayer money because it puts undue harm on a patient.

“What we know is that when these kinds of bills are passed and potentially become law, it doesn’t end abortions; It only ends safe and legal abortions. When people want to end their pregnancies they will find ways to end their pregnancies,” director of ACLU Tamya Cox-Toure said.

The pro-choice organization is now working with other organizations to challenge the bills.

The U.S. currently protects women's choice to have an abortion by the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade landmark decision in 1973. However, pro-life advocates hope the federal law will be overturned as more states introduce similar anti-abortion laws.

Representative Todd Russ, a writer of House Bill 2441, says unborn babies should have the same rights as all Americans.

“Killing unborn babies to many Oklahomans is no different than killing someone on the sidewalk. Of all of the people in the whole universe the unborn are the most vulnerable and the most dependent on fellow human beings to protect their life,” Rep. Russ said.

Any legal actions will likely begin at the end of the summer.

