PRIORITIZING SAFETY: Oktoberfest helping guests have fun safely

TULSA, Okla — Oktoberfest has officially kicked off with a twist.

To help discourage drivers from driving while intoxicated, organizers of the festival have implemented a new shuttle system.

It takes guests to and from the parking lot to the main event.

Organizers have also heavily encouraged guests to use ride-sharing apps so they don't have to worry about getting back on the road.

Below, Oktoberfest provided 2News with a statement regarding the new initiatives:

Festival-goers spoke to 2News, saying the new system is a great idea.

Lisa Macias has come to the festival with her children since they were young.

She said having the shuttle helps keep the fun going.

“Tulsa has done an amazing job to ensure the safety of individuals coming into Oktoberfest,” said Macias.

"I would like everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities and to be sure and take advantage of the shuttles."

Jarrett and Sheri Metzler agree.

"Me personally, I think it's wonderful," said Sheri.

"In the past, trying to find parking, it was a little shady," said Jarrett.

"The way they did it with the lots, having different staff there, it's a good idea."

