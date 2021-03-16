Menu

Mythic Press helps Sherwin-Miller museum after vandals target Holocaust statues

Tulsa Police Department
Sherwin-Miller vandalized statues
Posted at 6:01 PM, Mar 16, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa printing company is helping the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art after vandals targeted the museum in February.

Two teens are accused of knocking over and damaging several metal statues, causing more than $15,000 in damage. The statues feature the names of Jewish children murdered during the Holocaust.

RELATED STORY: Vandalism suspects arrested, accused of damaging statues dedicated to Holocaust victims

Tulsa police said both suspects were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.

Mythic Press decided to design a logo for the new Sanditen/Kaiser Holocaust Center, and it's printing t-shirts to sell with the profits going to the museum. The design features Hebrew calligraphy with the words "tikkun olam" which translates "repairing the world."

Pre-sale orders are being taken online through March 26. If you would like to purchase a shirt, click here.

