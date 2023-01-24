Primary care clinic moving into Greenwood Rising

TULSA, Okla. — The historic Greenwood District will soon be home to a new doctor’s office.

Right now, Morton Comprehensive Health is the main healthcare provider that services both Greenwood and north Tulsa. Juno Medical, a New York-based primary care physician’s clinic will be going in the Greenwood Rising building.

The Greenwood District has gone through massive changes over the years, but this newest addition is actually a tribute to what Greenwood used to be. Back in the heyday of Greenwood, the street was lined with doctor’s offices, lawyers, dentists and other lucrative businesses.

Based in Harlem, New York, Juno Medical prides itself on providing the best care possible, with inclusivity and understanding while addressing racial inequities in healthcare.

“For us it doesn’t matter where you come from or what your profession is. When you walk through our doors we believe everyone deserves the same high-quality level of care,” said Chief Clinical Officer, Kevin Stephens.

That care is coming to Tulsa. People with Juno say the decision to move into greenwood rising is intentional.

“Being in a place with historic significance, understanding the history of North Tulsa, being in a place that’s kind of central to North Tulsa but then also allowing us to really take care of the entire community of Tulsa is something we’re really excited about,” Stephens said.

Tulsa artist Gerald Payne has seen the changes to the Greenwood District over the years. He’s seen the losses, the gains and everything in between. Payne said this move means more than just bringing another doctor's office to Tulsa.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think it’ll help as a whole, not only with the north Tulsas and with the African American community but Tulsa as a whole,” Payne said.

Historian Bobby Eaton is apprehensive about the clinic moving in. He said the hope that this will bring the neighborhood back to what it was once will only happen if more businesses are brought in, in addition to the clinic.

“I know there is a need for it. However, I also see a problem. The folks in North Tulsa, most of them, already have healthcare. Established doctors that they go to, have been going for some time. I don’t see them making an exit to make Greenwood a place where it’s viable to improve based upon healthcare,” Eaton said.

The Greenwood Rising building is slated to be a mixed-use space that will have restaurants and shopping. Both men do agree though that the need is there. But they say it will take time to see if the intentional placement of the clinic will be able to help those who need it most.

Stephens told 2 News Oklahoma that Juno Medical will be open and operational by this summer.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --