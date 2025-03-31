Price Tower in Bartlesville to be auctioned in bankruptcy sale in May

BARTLESVILLE, OKla. — The Price Tower in Bartlesville is set to be auctioned in a Bankruptcy auction on May 6.

Real estate firm Commercial Oklahoma confirmed the property auction will take place in the US bankruptcy court for the northern district of Oklahoma, at 9 AM on May 6. The auction will include all real estate, assets, and personal property.

The minimum bid for the property is set at more than $1.5 million. McFarlin Building, LLC has placed a stalking horse bid of $1.4 million. Opening bids will be accepted starting Monday, March 31. The final sale is subject to a court confirmation.

Previous Coverage >>> Sale of Bartlesville's Price Tower to Mayo Hotel owners in final stages

The Price Tower was architect Frank Lloyd Wright's only realized skyscraper and one of only three properties Wright designed in Oklahoma. The building is a National Historic Landmark.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

