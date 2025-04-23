'Pretty dangerous': Lawsuit over potholes along South Sheridan

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News received an email to our Problem Solvers line about potholes near South Sheridan and 121st.

It's so bad that cars are driving in opposite lanes to avoid them.

Tulsa County commissioners filed a lawsuit against the City of Bixby in 2023, claiming it's their responsibility.

Les Petersen, who lives in the area, said he deals with the poor road conditions every day.

"They try to avoid the potholes and they almost have wrecks with the oncoming traffic, so it's pretty dangerous," said Petersen.

2 News contacted Tulsa County but was told they would not comment due to the ongoing lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the commissioner's claim "By law, cities have a non-delegable duty to maintain the streets within their city limits in a reasonably safe condition for travel by the public."

Moe Zock also lives in the area and deals with the road.

"You don't want your city to have roads like this," said Zock.

2 News contacted the city of Tulsa and were told they've done work on the road before but the responsibility is not theirs.

Petersen said something needs to be done.

"They just get worse and worse and worse every time it rains," said Petersen.

2 News contacted the City of Bixby and was told that they had prepared a statement, but as of April 23, we have not heard back.

