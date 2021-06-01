WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Pres. Biden visiting Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — President Biden will be touching down at Tulsa International Airport around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to a press schedule sent to 2 News by the White House. He is scheduled to leave the White House at 10 a.m.

Once he arrives in Tulsa, the president is expected to tour the Greenwood Cultural Center around 1:45 p.m.

Marcia Fudge, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, as well as presidential advisors Susan Rice and Cedric Richmond will be joining the president on his tour of the museum.

Pres. Biden is then expected to deliver remarks at the Greenwood Cultural Center at 3:15 p.m. He will then be departing back to Washington D.C. just before 5 p.m.

There are no road closures for the presidential motorcade as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

