Preliminary hearing begins for Wagoner woman accused of killing her roommate

TULSA, Okla. — The preliminary hearing for the Wagoner woman accused of killing her roommate begins Wednesday. Kore Bommeli pleaded not guilty in February of killing 53-year-old Talina Galloway.

It’s almost been a year-to-the-day since talina galloway went missing. After a lengthy investigation, the case is now culminating into a trial set to begin after this preliminary hearing.

Wagoner County prosecutors will show the evidence against Bommeli before a judge sets a date for the trial to begin. Bommeli returned to Oklahoma last month after being arrested in Wisconsin in January.

Galloway, Bommeli's roommate, went missing in April of 2020. Shortly after, Bommeli left for Arkansas and told officials she left town because she had coronavirus. Galloway’s remains were later found in a freezer in Arkansas.

Wagoner county investigators formally charged Galloway after finding traces of blood in their shared apartment and a tip from a woman in Arkansas, where Galloways remains were found.

After a nearly one-year long investigation, Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott, speaking on behalf of the DA’s office, says they are confident they will get a conviction.

“This has been over a nine month long investigation. It has been a very exhausting investigation. We’re now starting the first of the judicial process. I believe we have a very strong case against her and I’ll look forward to a successful prosecution,” Sheriff Elliott said.

The preliminary hearing is set to begin at 8 a.m. Bommeli has 14 charges against her including first degree murder and descretion of a human corpse; both which hold a life sentence.

