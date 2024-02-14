Preliminary autopsy reveals cause of death for 14-year-old in BA murder-suicide

TULSA, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department revealed the cause of death for the 14-year-old killed in a murder-suicide on Feb. 11.

Police said the preliminary autopsy suggests the teen girl died from strangulation.

This is the preliminary findings from the medical examiner and police are still waiting for the full official reports.



BAPD did not reveal the cause of death for the 17-year-old involved in the murder-suicide.

They are also not releasing the names of the teens involved at this time.

BAPD is working with Broken Arrow Public Schools to offer resources to students at this time and will continue education efforts for domestic violence.

This is a developing story.

