Pregnancy advocates react to Governor Stitt's executive order

TULSA, Okla. — A new executive order coming down from the governor’s desk, aims to support women with unplanned pregnancies. The order comes just over two weeks after the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade. Oklahoma instituted one of the strictest bans on abortion in the nation.

With elective abortion out of the question for women across the state, many people who are not able to travel to states where it is legal will now be faced with a pregnancy they're unprepared for. Some pregnancy advocates tell 2 News, they are anticipating an influx of women.

They also say, this is their time to shine. But, that is only if they get the support they need to help more women. According to the governor’s executive order, this new “HELP” task force aims to do just that.

“There’s going to be a lot of pregnant women that need help,” chief executive officer for GoLife, David Lewis said.

Lewis and his wife, Julie, are among the top leaders within the non-profit organization. The organization encourages women to complete unplanned pregnancies. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned and oklahoma banned all elective abortions, their job just got a whole lot bigger since there is now no choice when it comes to pregnancy.

“Now is our time to shine,” Julie Lewis said.

Go-life offers free ultrasounds, pregnancy tests and resources to women with planned or unplanned pregnancies. For GoLife, the news of the executive order is welcome news.

“It’s exciting to see that he’s making that next step,” Julie Lewis said.

The “Helping Every Life and Parent” (HELP) Task Force will comprise 11 people selected by the governor.

Six of them are state leaders, one licensed OB-GYN and up to four faith leaders, including three people who head non-profits or faith organizations and one person who specifically runs a faith-based "Crisis Pregnancy Center".

The order says they will help eliminate barriers for adoption, educate Oklahomans about quote "the realities of life in the womb" and support faith-based and non-profit organizations who work with women in these crisis pregnancies.

The task force will have to submit a comprehensive report and recommendations for how to support women at a large scale. The findings are due to the governor by October 28.

