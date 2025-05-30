'Powerful moment': FC Tulsa uses new jersey to educate about Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. — Players for FC Tulsa will honor the history of Black Wall Street by wearing a special jersey created to evoke a sense of rebirth and resilience following the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

As they train, they know they will be representing something much bigger than themselves when they enter the pitch at ONEOK Field on Saturday to take on the Birmingham Legion FC.

Johan Penaranda is the goalkeeper for the team.

“It’s an incredible honor for us, for me as an individual and for us as a group, to be able to represent the community with those jerseys, a powerful, powerful moment for us to use that tomorrow,” he said.

The jersey was designed by a man named Trey Thaxton.

The orange color represents the flames of the race massacre, and the black symbolizes the ashes of Black Wall Street.

Threaded into the jersey are the names of the businesses destroyed in the fire, representing pinstripes.

Center back Lamar Batista grew up in Oklahoma and said it’s so important to know where you’re from.

"It’s powerful! You see what the colors represent. I’m a very prideful man, and just to be able to wear a specific jersey for this night, that’s bigger than just normal futbol matches,” said Batista.

Co-owner, JW Craft, said combining sports with a tragic moment in history is their way to educate the public and celebrate rebirth.

“Sports and culture and being able to tell that story, you know again, as we bring people here whether or not they be fans here in Tulsa, at the game, or on the television itself, being able to elevate that story and kind of represent it and share the message is one of the things we are proud to do,” said Craft.

Before the game, there will be a free soccer clinic for children, and Mayor Monroe Nichols will lead a moment of silence.

“It’s probably one of the most impactful nights that we will have throughout the year on our calendar, and rightly so, I think it’s deserved, and I know our guys are looking forward to it,” said GM Caleb Sewell.

The team wants May 31 to be a night of reflection, remembrance and community.

The special “Through the Fire” jerseys are available to purchase online and at the FC Tulsa store.

