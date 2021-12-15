Power outages impact thousands across Green Country

More than 5,000 PSO customers are without power across Green Country due to the gusty winds Wednesday.
Power went out in those areas shortly after 1 p.m.
As of 2 p.m., those without power include:
- 2,274 customers in Tulsa
- 151 customers in Broken Arrow
- 136 in Grove
- 125 customers near Nowata
- 96 customers in Owasso
- 11 in Locust Gove
It is unclear what caused the widespread outages, but it is suspected that gusty winds across Green Country are behind some of the damage.
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is currently working to fix these issues and give power back to its customers.
