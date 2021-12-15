Power outages impact thousands across Green Country

More than 5,000 PSO customers are without power across Green Country due to the gusty winds Wednesday.

Power went out in those areas shortly after 1 p.m.

As of 2 p.m., those without power include:

2,274 customers in Tulsa

151 customers in Broken Arrow

136 in Grove

125 customers near Nowata

96 customers in Owasso

11 in Locust Gove

It is unclear what caused the widespread outages, but it is suspected that gusty winds across Green Country are behind some of the damage.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is currently working to fix these issues and give power back to its customers.

