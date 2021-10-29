Pottawatomie County deputy shot, officers looking for suspect

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently looking for a suspect who shot a Pottawatomie County Deputy seven times Friday morning.

Officials say the deputy went to the house for a domestic call and was shot seven times. He is in surgery and his condition is unknown.

Authorities have identified 27 year old to Braden Chesser as an ex-Marine and as the suspect.

Earlier, police were outside of the house in Bethel Acres where they believe Chester was inside.

This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --