Pottawatomie County deputy shot, officers looking for suspect

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently looking for a suspect who shot a Pottawatomie County Deputy seven times Friday morning.
Officials say the deputy went to the house for a domestic call and was shot seven times. He is in surgery and his condition is unknown.
Authorities have identified 27 year old to Braden Chesser as an ex-Marine and as the suspect.
Earlier, police were outside of the house in Bethel Acres where they believe Chester was inside.
This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
