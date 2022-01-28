Postponed Poison concert rescheduled for August

TULSA, Okla. — Concert announcement alert! The previously scheduled Poison show for 2020 has been rescheduled.

The rock band originally announced in 2020 they would make a stop in Tulsa. They planned on bringing special guests Cinderella's Tom Keifer and Sebastian Bach, along with Eddie Trunk.

However, shortly after, Poison announced they had to postpone their concert due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They're finally making their way back to Tulsa, with original special guests Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Eddie Trunk, and the new addition L.A. Guns.

Poison's new date for their concert is Aug. 20. Tickets are now on sale on the BOK Center's website.

Tickets purchased for the previous 2020 show will be valid for this new date.

