Positively Oklahoma Update: 88-Year-Old Fitness Inspiration

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Here's some inspiration for anyone who needs a little pick me up with their fitness resolutions in the New Year.

We have a Positively Oklahoma update on the aerobics instructor who stole our hearts a few years back: the sweet, sassy, and spirited Gerry Dunbar.

She's been teaching aerobics at First United Methodist Church in Broken Arrow three days a week for decades. When we first shared her story, Gerry was 86, and now, at 88, she is still teaching. We met her husband, Bill, in the story, too. He's still selling real estate daily and turns 91 on February 7, 2024.

By the way, Gerry welcomes anyone to her class, which is at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

You can checkout her original story here.

