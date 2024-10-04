POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Shining a spotlight on local inclusive theater company

TULSA, Okla. — Holland Hall is known for being a community champion. The school is closely connected with many non-profits, including the Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa, and is hosting its Buddy Walk on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. That partnership is thanks to a one-of-a-kind program born in the Theatre department called Company 21.

"Company 21 is an all-inclusive program. It's an enrichment class for our upper school students and teens and adults in the Tulsa area community with Down Syndrome," said Upper School Theatre Arts Director Leslie Long.

Long came up with this performing arts community connection eight years ago. "It literally bursts my heart because these are two of my favorite communities!" said Long.

"It's fun to see friends, especially high school friends," said Bekah Neely, a Company 21 castmate. Harper May, a Holland Hall Junior and Company 21 Co-President, said, "It just brings me pure joy for the rest of the day. If I have a Company 21 class, I'm having a good day."

For an hour each Tuesday inside the Walter Arts Center, students and friends from the Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa do everything from play with the parachute to put on shows.

Sarita Torres tells 2 News Anchor Julie Chin, "My favorite part was the singing and dancing!"

Long adds, "I try to focus a lot on the movement skills. Also, we do acting. They love to act, and they love to sing, so anytime we can incorporate self-expression and build confidence, not just in them but in my high school students, it's a win-win."

It's time spent together filled with laughter and life lessons. "I've learned so much about inclusion," said May.

Senior and Company 21 Co-President Kingsley Craft said, "I've learned to take a step back and realize the joy that every day brings."

With fall, spring, and summer camp sessions, the castmates even put on musicals. And these connections go beyond the theater. Company 21 is preparing for the Buddy Walk on the Holland Hall campus—a partnership born from Company 21.

"98% of the volunteers at the event are Holland Hall students. We'll probably have 1500 to 2000 people on campus. We'll have vendors and snow cone machines, and we do the walk—it's just one of our biggest events!" said Long.

And it's just one of many campus and community connections born from a theatre teacher everyone calls a superstar.

"Ms. Long is really good to us, and she's a great drama teacher," said Neely. "I love Ms. Long. She's such a sweet, kind person," said Torres.

"Thank you so much for the best time ever!" said Haley, another Company 21 castmate.

The Company 21 program is free to the Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa community. For more information, click here.

You can find out more information on the Buddy Walk here.

