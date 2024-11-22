POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Jolly Lane Lights at the Admiral Twin

A Tulsa landmark has received a holiday makeover, thanks to a family well known for its love of Christmas.

"I've always been just a crazy Christmas person," said Michael Arroyo.

For years, Michael and Courtney Arroyo's Tulsa home has been a bright spot for lights.

"He really, really likes Christmas. He has done it big since he was little," said Courtney Arroyo.

But this year, instead of decking their home, the Arroyos have taken their show on the road, creating an animated all-new drive-thru display at The Admiral Twin Drive-in.

"We are estimating close to one million lights," said Michael.

You'll see them twinkling and blinking through the twists and turns of the over one-mile display.

"What's different about ours is that we use these lights called pixels, so each one has the ability to change colors and really create an endless color opportunity to be synched with the music to put on a show," said Michael.

The couple worked with designers to create hundreds of shapes and figures and hand-pushed each pixel alongside their team.

"We spent all summer and last spring just sitting in our living room and the shop pushing hundreds of thousands of lights," said Michael.

They've been setting up at the iconic drive-in for the last two months. Jolly Lane Lights is now ready to roll with more than a dozen scenes.

"I think it's beautiful," said Courtney.

It starts with a few kicks on Route 66 and covers everything from a Salute to our Soldiers to Santa. There are 14-foot-tall candy canes and 20-foot Mega-trees.

"My favorite thing is in the word section, where it says Merry Christmas and Feliz Navidad, and there are these pretty candles with poinsettias. I think that's my favorite prop," said Courtney.

Tickets are sold by the carload, and the Arroyos say part of the money goes back to the community.

"We are partnering with John 3:16 Mission, The Demand Project, and A Soldier's Wish, so one dollar from every ticket will go back to these organizations," said Michael.

Because for this family with a deep love of Christmas, it's one more way they're making spirits bright.

"We're excited Christmas is coming early this year—we're excited to start a new family tradition in the Tulsa area," said Michael.

The Arroyos say driving through the display takes 20-30 minutes. They are also holding a food drive and will have Military Appreciation Nights. You can learn more about hours, specials, and tickets here: https://www.jollylanelights.com.

