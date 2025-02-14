POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Henryetta Love Lock Sculpture open for Oklahoma lovers

HENRYETTA, Okla. — The city of Henryetta is championing love not just on Valentine's Day but every day, thanks to the unbreakable bond one couple has built.

"I hope it makes other people happy," said Amber Mordecai, the designer of the Love Lock Sculpture.

Underneath the hum of Main Street traffic in the heart of Henryetta, you'll find her labor of love on display.

"You put a lock on there, and it kind of locks your love," says Mordecai.

Mordecai came up with the Love Lock Sculpture while her husband, T.J., fought for his life. "T.J. was in the hospital for a long time, and we wanted to put a different Love Lock in Houston. And we couldn't make it, so when he got out of the hospital, I was like, I want my own Love Lock Statue to put my own love lock on," said Mordecai.

So, she designed one for her hometown of Henryetta.

Chamber Ambassador April Mason explains it's a concept found across the globe. "The idea behind it is that is that love is forever. You can go to Paris, you can go to Houston, you can go anywhere in the world, but what's really special about the Love Lock Sculpture is it in our hometown," said Mason.

The Mordecais designed, painted, and paid for it. Green Country Technology Center welded the 8-foot metal and mesh statue, and the community has embraced it.

Henryetta native Heath Allen says, "It reminds me of commitment. Love is not something that can easily break, but it is also not easily made. So just like people put a whole lot of work into building and designing this- it also takes work to build relationships and keep them going."

The sculpture is open 24/7 to anyone looking to share their love. "You could do it with your husband or kids. I did one with my best friend," said Mordecai.

You can bring your own lock or buy one at the Henryetta Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours. They even have an engraving tool to make your lock extra special.

Some locks have sayings, and others are simple. We watched as one couple declared their unbreakable bond.

Henryetta has a lock on love these days, thanks to the Love Lock Sculpture, a husband and wife's public display of affection.

"It's going to be there forever because I plan on being with my husband forever, so it's not going anywhere," said Mordecai.

Mason adds, "As far as I know, we're the first one in Oklahoma, so Oklahoma lovers, we'd love to see you in Henryetta!"

The Mordecais tell 2 News Anchor Julie Chin they have plans for another Henryetta statue-- so their love for their hometown isn't done just yet.

You can find the Love Lock Sculpture at West 415 Main Street in Henryetta, Oklahoma. Here's a link to the Chamber of Commerce. Locks are $5 if you choose to purchase one there.

-------------------------------------------------------

List of other Love Lock sculptures and bridges:

Most Ljubavi, Vrnjačka Banja, Serbia

Punda Love Heart, Willemstad, Curaçao

Pont des Artes, Paris, France

Father Bernatek Footbridge, Krakow, Poland

St. Maarten Causeway Bridge, Phillipsburg, Sint Maarten

Magere Brug, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Napa Valley Wine Train Love Lock Bridge, Napa, California

Makartsteg Bridge, Salzburg, Austria

Mount Huangshan, China

N Seoul Tower, Seoul, South Korea

Butcher’s Bridge, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Hohenzollern Bridge, Cologne, Germany

Luzhkov Bridge, Moscow, Russia

Čertovka Pedestrian Bridge, Kampa, Prague, Czech Republic

Augusta Love Lock Bridge, Augusta, Georgia

Staalmeestersbrug, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Niagara Falls Love Locks Bridge, Ontario, Canada

Schenley Park Bridge, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Wedding Lock Bridge, Riga, Latvia

Love Lock Sculptures, Loveland, Colorado

