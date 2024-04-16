Portion of Route 66 to close for $50M bridge construction

WELLSTON, Okla. — State, turnpike, and transportation authorities held a groundbreaking ceremony for the next phase of the state's $5 billion I-44/Turner Turnpike widening project.

Construction on a Turner Turnpike bridge in Wellston is expected to begin in late April.

The bridge goes over Route 66, which is said to be closing in that area once construction begins.

"In order to completely replace this bridge, it has a major significant impact to Route 66," said Joe Echelle the director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

To limit Route 66's closing time, a $20,000-a-day incentive was added to costs if the contractor could finish early.

"The impact on Route 66 will be a complete closure of it by the bridge location. That will be short-lived. Because again we have really incentivized that closure to really shorten that length of time," said Tim Gatz with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The groundbreaking was held close to the OTA Maintenance Yard just off SH-66.



The event announced the beginning of construction on a bridge that will become wider over the next year.

This construction is a part of the state’s ACCESS initiative.

That initiative looks to widen the Turner Turnpike to six lanes between Hayburn and Bristow.

The full $5 billion widening project is expected to take around 15 years.

"This is the third one to get going. We’re excited about it. It’s about fifty million that we are spending in the town of Wellston," said Echelle.

The OTA said with the six-lane interstate, commute times between Oklahoma City and Tulsa may improve.

The construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

