POOL SEASON: City of Tulsa opens multiple pools for summer

TULSA, Okla. — Several Tulsa area pools opened for business on June 1. This year, the city plans to offer several specials, and certain holidays will have discounted prices.

On Father's Day, dads get in free with their kids, and every Tuesday is Grandparent's Day, so if you bring your grandkids, you get in free.

Juneteenth admission is one dollar and pools are giving out icy treats on June 27.

Admission is free on Independence Day from Noon to 4:00 p.m. and admission is free on August 10, the last day of the pool season.

Multi-visit pool passes are available at all these locations for the 2024 season.

The cost is $15 for 10 visits, but the city is not offering season-long passes and any unused visits will expire Aug. 10.

Tulsa is also home to a wide assortment of water playgrounds and splash pads, which are free to use and are available at the locations below.

The city, partnering with local YMCAs, is offering free youth swim lessons at Lacy Park Pool for children ages 4 to 13. To sign up for lessons, click here.

Email the completed form to Mandy Vann with YMCA Tulsa at Mvann@ywcatulsa.org

For a full list of rules and information, click here.

