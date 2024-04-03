Police end standoff, suspect not inside

TULSA, Okla. — Update: Police have ended the standoff after searching inside a home for a man with warrants Tuesday night. The suspect was not there, however one person was arrested for federal warrants.

Tulsa police said they are looking for a suspect near Pine and Lewis and are calling someone's name to come out of a house.

Police have used tear gas at the house to get the suspect to come out of the house.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

