Police end standoff, suspect not inside

Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 00:20:09-04

TULSA, Okla. — Update: Police have ended the standoff after searching inside a home for a man with warrants Tuesday night. The suspect was not there, however one person was arrested for federal warrants.

Tulsa police said they are looking for a suspect near Pine and Lewis and are calling someone's name to come out of a house.

Police have used tear gas at the house to get the suspect to come out of the house.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

