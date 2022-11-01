Police issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old Muskogee woman

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are issuing a Silver Alert for 80-year-old missing Carolyn Maines.
Officers say Maines went missing around 8 p.m. on Monday after leaving from her home in west Muskogee and not returning.
Maines was last seen wearing gray pants, a gray shirt and black shoes. She's said to be around 5'4" and wears glasses, as well as walking with a cane.
Police say Maines suffers from dementia and left her home driving a white 2019 Hyundai Kona. The tag on the vehicle is from Oklahoma with a license plate reading IDZ959. They say Maines could possibly be trying to get to California.
If you see Maines or know any information about her, contact the Muskogee Police Department or 911.
Trending Stories:
- Longtime Tulsa business Ehrle's Party Supply announces closing sale
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Lions to immortalize Barry Sanders with statue at Ford Field
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Freddie's BBQ and Steak House to close its door this year
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter