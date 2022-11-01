Police issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old Muskogee woman

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are issuing a Silver Alert for 80-year-old missing Carolyn Maines.

Officers say Maines went missing around 8 p.m. on Monday after leaving from her home in west Muskogee and not returning.

Maines was last seen wearing gray pants, a gray shirt and black shoes. She's said to be around 5'4" and wears glasses, as well as walking with a cane.

Police say Maines suffers from dementia and left her home driving a white 2019 Hyundai Kona. The tag on the vehicle is from Oklahoma with a license plate reading IDZ959. They say Maines could possibly be trying to get to California.

If you see Maines or know any information about her, contact the Muskogee Police Department or 911.

