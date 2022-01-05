Police investigating 'suspicious device' at Bartlesville Walgreens

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police and firefighters are investigating a 'suspicious device' in a Walgreens parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call around 3 p.m. to the store off SE Washington Blvd and arrived to find what police say looks like a pipe bomb in the parking lot south of the drive-through.
Police evacuated the area as they wait on the Tulsa Police Bomb squad to arrive and help.
The Bartlesville Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.
Bartlesville Police and Fire are currently on the scene investigating a suspicious device located in the Walgreens parking lot.
