Police investigate deadly shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that happened the evening of March 23 near the intersection of Garnett Avenue and 11th Street.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 in the parking lot of a Quiktrip.

They said one person shot another following an altercation. The shooter left the scene, and police located them using a helicopter and license plate reading cameras.

Police said the victim was alive at the scene, but died at the hospital.

Officers are questioning the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

