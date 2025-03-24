Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate deadly shooting in east Tulsa

Police investigate deadly shooting in east Tulsa
KJRH
Police investigate deadly shooting in east Tulsa
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that happened the evening of March 23 near the intersection of Garnett Avenue and 11th Street.

Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 in the parking lot of a Quiktrip.
They said one person shot another following an altercation. The shooter left the scene, and police located them using a helicopter and license plate reading cameras.

Police said the victim was alive at the scene, but died at the hospital.

Officers are questioning the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

2 News Oklahoma will bring you updates on air and online as we get them.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US