Police chase ends in arrest near 41st and Riverside

TULSA, Okla. — A police chase through midtown Tulsa ended in the arrest of a wanted felon on Sept. 19.

Around 3:15 p.m., Tulsa police tried to stop Christopher Helton while he was driving near 31st and Riverside, but he refused to stop.

Police said Helton began circling the neighborhood in a low-speed pursuit around 41st and Madison. At one point, officers said Helton tossed a bag of meth out the car window.

Helton drove through a brick wall and several backyards and then crashed into a fence near 41st and Madison and ran.

Police, with the help of a K9, found Helton lying in a backyard trying to hide.

Helton was arrested and he was wanted out of multiple counties for drug trafficking and gun charges.

Helton was also arrested for the pursuit, drug possession and possession of multiple guns and ammo.

