Police, business owners meet to discuss safety near 61st and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — Police, city officials and business owners near 61st Street and Peoria scheduled a meeting Tuesday to talk about how they can make the south Tulsa area a safer place to be.

The intersection and surrounding neighborhoods have been the setting for several crimes over the last year, including a recent shootout in which police say 75 shots were fired.

Nearby apartment managers are also among the participants in Tuesday's meeting.

Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria dealt with a homicide last month. A 13-year-old boy is in custody in connection with the death of 13-year-old Lamar Norman on Dec. 27.

