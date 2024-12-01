Plaza Santa Cecilia hosts Song and Food Fest to encourage local shopping

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Global District partnered with Kitchen 66to help promote Hispanic and Latino-owned businesses with Song and Food Fest, a Christmas-themed food and music festival held at Plaza Santa Cecilia on Nov. 30.

Plaza Santa Cecilia is a boutique indoor shopping mall located near 21st and Garnett. It is known as a hub for Hispanic and Latino business owners.

ESPAÑOL: Una versión de esta historia en Español esta disponible aquí

The Song and Food Holiday Fest was held in the plaza's central part. Outside vendors like Roppongi set up alongside businesses like Dulce Cakes that already operate a brick-and-mortar location inside the plaza.

Roppongi specializes in ramen and boba tea but is expanding its menu to include more desserts, such as donuts and cookies. Dulce Cakes also specializes in treats and deserts.

This is why Executive Director of the Tulsa Global District, Luisa Krug, said she thought it would be a perfect place to host.

“Within the community, I think Plaza Santa Cecilia is a super important place," she said. “I think a lot of businesses have been here for a long time but I think just as shopping changes, online shopping, all of those sorts of things, it’s just important. Foot traffic helps everyone.”

Irma Arias has her own boutique in the plaza and said events like these are crucial for building connections.

“It’s important to have events like these so more people can meet every Hispanic business owner," she said. “We are all from different countries and places, so it’s so important for people to meet each other. And everyone is welcome!”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

