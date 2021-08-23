Watch
Pixies cancel upcoming shows including Tulsa stop at Cain's Ballroom

Claudio Cruz/AP
Black Francis, center, and Paz Lenchantin, right, of The Pixies perform with the band in Mexico City's main square, The Zocalo, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Claudio Cruz)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Aug 23, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — The Pixies are canceling their upcoming tour stops due to COVID-19 concerns, the iconic rock band announced Monday.

The 11 canceled shows include the sold-out concert scheduled for Sept. 26 at Cain's Ballroom.

"We have determined with the current surge in COVID cases -- made worse by the Delta variant -- that this is the right decision for our fans and crew members' safety, as well as our own," the Pixies said in a statement posted to social media.

Ticket holders can get refunds from their point of purchase.

The Toadies also won't be coming to Cain's as scheduled. The band has postponed its upcoming shows due to the pandemic.

