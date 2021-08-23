Pixies cancel upcoming shows including Tulsa stop at Cain's Ballroom

TULSA, Okla. — The Pixies are canceling their upcoming tour stops due to COVID-19 concerns, the iconic rock band announced Monday.

The 11 canceled shows include the sold-out concert scheduled for Sept. 26 at Cain's Ballroom.

"We have determined with the current surge in COVID cases -- made worse by the Delta variant -- that this is the right decision for our fans and crew members' safety, as well as our own," the Pixies said in a statement posted to social media.

Ticket holders can get refunds from their point of purchase.

US 2021 Tour Statement pic.twitter.com/QsdVzwxfuc — PIXIES (@PIXIES) August 23, 2021

The Toadies also won't be coming to Cain's as scheduled. The band has postponed its upcoming shows due to the pandemic.

