Pixies cancel upcoming shows including Tulsa stop at Cain's Ballroom

TULSA, Okla. — The Pixies are canceling their upcoming tour stops due to COVID-19 concerns, the iconic rock band announced Monday.
The 11 canceled shows include the sold-out concert scheduled for Sept. 26 at Cain's Ballroom.
"We have determined with the current surge in COVID cases -- made worse by the Delta variant -- that this is the right decision for our fans and crew members' safety, as well as our own," the Pixies said in a statement posted to social media.
Ticket holders can get refunds from their point of purchase.
US 2021 Tour Statement pic.twitter.com/QsdVzwxfuc
— PIXIES (@PIXIES) August 23, 2021
The Toadies also won't be coming to Cain's as scheduled. The band has postponed its upcoming shows due to the pandemic.
Trending Stories:
- Tulsa COVID-19 nurse documents 3-year-old daughter's battle with virus in hospital
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- US appeals court refuses to end CDC's eviction moratorium
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Marshall Brewing Co. thanks Tulsa Fire Department for saving taproom
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter