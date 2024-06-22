PIPELINE FIRE: Multiple agencies respond after pipeline strike near Terlton

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office and other first responders responded to a gas pipeline fire on June 22 near East 5800 Road and South 36800 Road near Terlton.

Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. said the cause of the fire is due to a line strike that happened.

Thankfully, all workers were accounted for. One person was treated at the scene for injuries and released by EMS.

Pawnee County Undersheriff Nick Mahoney told 2 News utility crews are at the scene now, and gas has been shut off to the pipeline.

Crews are waiting for residual gas to burn out before the fire can be extinguished.

Parts of 6800 Road remain closed, but 5800 Road is now open to east and westbound traffic.

Pawnee County officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

