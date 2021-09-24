Watch
'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond announces upcoming book tour schedule

Posted at 3:10 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 16:10:34-04

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond announced the schedule for her upcoming cookbook tour on Friday.

Drummond will make seven stops for appearances including three in Oklahoma for her new book "Super Easy" which comes out Oct. 14.

Here is the schedule for the tour:

  • Oct. 18: Paramus, New Jersey
  • Oct. 21: Naperville, Illinois
  • Oct. 28: Wichita, Kansas
  • Oct. 30: Pawhuska, Oklahoma
  • Nov. 10: Grapevine, Texas
  • Nov. 18: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Dec. 4: Ponca City, Oklahoma

Find tickets and more information for each event here.

