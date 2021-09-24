'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond announces upcoming book tour schedule

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond announced the schedule for her upcoming cookbook tour on Friday.

Drummond will make seven stops for appearances including three in Oklahoma for her new book "Super Easy" which comes out Oct. 14.

Here is the schedule for the tour:

Oct. 18: Paramus, New Jersey

Oct. 21: Naperville, Illinois

Oct. 28: Wichita, Kansas

Oct. 30: Pawhuska, Oklahoma

Nov. 10: Grapevine, Texas

Nov. 18: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Dec. 4: Ponca City, Oklahoma

Find tickets and more information for each event here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --