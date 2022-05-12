PGA in Tulsa: Parking, shuttles, what to bring

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 PGA Championship is bringing the best golfers in the world to Tulsa to play at Southern Hills Country Club starting Monday.

While the tournament itself doesn't start until Thursday, the course will be packed early in the week as pros including veterans Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson get themselves ready to play.

When do the gates open?

Monday-Wednesday: 7 a.m.-7:30p.m.

Thursday-Friday: 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Practice rounds are scheduled for Monday through Wednesday while the tournament tees off Thursday and ends Sunday evening, weather permitting.

What can I bring to Southern Hills?

There are specific bags and chairs that are allowed to be brought through the gates. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought through with a handful of exceptions. No weapons are allowed regardless of permit.

Here are a few items spectators can bring that are recommended by the PGA:

Personal sunscreen

One unopened bottle of water

Jacket and/or layered outerwear piece

Comfortable walking shoes

Portable phone charger

Nursing mothers may bring necessary equipment on-site. Storage and refrigeration are available at First Aid Stations.

The following items are also permitted on-site:

Small bags

Diaper bags and strollers

Umbrellas

Cameras (Mon-Wed ONLY)

Where do I park?

There are two primary public parking areas set up off-site for spectators, and two entrances used for those using the shuttles from those areas or those walking or being dropped off.

When can I buy PGA merchandise?

The PGA Shops are open to the general public May 13-15 without the need for a ticket to the event itself. Anyone looking for parking while the shops are open can do so for free in a designated area at the Mabee Center.

