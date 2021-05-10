Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could get approval for children 12-and-up by Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The FDA could authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12-and-up by the end of the week. Studies show the vaccine is safe and effective for kids.

All adults in the state are eligible to get the vaccine if they want one but a new age group could soon be added to the list.

A federal vaccine advisory committee is meeting Wednesday to discuss whether to open up Pfizer’s vaccine to 12 to 15 year-olds.

Pfizer’s early studies show the vaccine was 100% effective within that age group. Children also had similar side-effects seen in the 16-to-25 age bracket. Side effects are shown to be mild. Most had a day of body aches, pain at the injection site, chills, and low-grade fever in some cases. Symptoms lasted only for about 12 hours.

This comes as the American Academy of Pediatrics found that kids account for nearly 21% of all new cases across the U.S. To learn more about their study CLICK HERE.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU’s Chief Medical Officer, says extending the age bracket is needed to build herd immunity.

“I don’t think we can fully achieve herd immunity without getting kids vaccinated also, because they account a large percentage of the people who do get the infection,” Dr. Bratzler said.

Vaccine hesitancy is still an issue among adults. Pfizer submitted an application to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine on Friday. If approved, it will be the first of the vaccines to be approved beyond emergency use. The FDA is expected to take several weeks to review the application. They hope its full approval will encourage more people to get the vaccine.

