Person dead after colliding with train near Mounds

Posted at 6:12 PM, Aug 15, 2022
MOUNDS, Okla. — One person is dead after colliding with a train on Monday.

BNSF Railway said a northbound freight train hit a driver on the tracks south of Mounds around 12:30 p.m. The driver died in the crash.

The crew of the train wasn't hurt.

