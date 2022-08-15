Person dead after colliding with train near Mounds

MOUNDS, Okla. — One person is dead after colliding with a train on Monday.
BNSF Railway said a northbound freight train hit a driver on the tracks south of Mounds around 12:30 p.m. The driver died in the crash.
The crew of the train wasn't hurt.
Trending Stories:
- Tulsa National Little League Team celebrated by Academy
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Tulsa police searching for homicide suspect
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Multiple agencies respond to large house fire in Oakhurst
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter